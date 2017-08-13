Tips for back-to-school season

As summer break draws to a close, it is the perfect time to start preparing for the busy back-to-school season. Get ready for a successful 2017-18 in Garland ISD with the following helpful tips.

Don’t be late Aug. 28. All campuses will observe new school hours the first day of 2017-18. Visit bit.ly/gisdcalendar to see the approved calendar, hours and FAQs.

Celebrate the return to classes by attending the 15th-annual Health Fair and Back-to-School Rally Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center. Free school items, clothes and health screenings, as well as low-cost immunizations, activities, games and more, will be available.

Bus transportation is available to students who attend a school within their designated eligibility area and live two or more miles from that campus. Transportation areas and route information is available at www.garlandisd.net/content/bus-transportation.

Stay informed and connected. Sign up for Skyward Family Access to complete forms, see grades and attendance, receive messages from teachers, set Skylert telephone and email notification preferences, and update contact information.

Back the future, get involved and join a GISD PTA. Contact campuses to sign up or visit www.gisdpta.org.

Stock up on back-to-school gear during the Sales Tax Holiday Aug. 11-13. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks will be sales tax-exempt throughout the weekend.

Submit a free and reduced-price meal application, if needed, at bit.ly/mealapplication. Only one application is needed per household, if it lists all students attending district schools.

Check campus websites to get the latest information, including new administration, school supply lists and meet-the-teacher nights, at www.garlandisdschools.net.

GISD offers comprehensive special education services to children from birth through age 21. For more information, call 972-487-3300 or email A873@garlandisd.net.

Get physically, emotionally and mentally ready for the new year by returning to a school schedule. Set bed and wake times based on new school hours, establish a regular morning routine, organize an activity calendar, and create an official homework space to prepare for a smooth transition into 2017-18.

Information provided by Garland ISD.