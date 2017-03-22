Trace Bundy to help celebrate Travis College Hill’s National Register status

Guitarist Trace Bundy wowed a Granville Arts Center audience in November and he’s coming back to Garland for another show. Bundy is not only an extraordinary fingerstyle guitarist, he also delights audiences with his sense of humor and entertaining stories.

Bundy began playing guitar at age 11 when he and his brother bought a guitar.

“I guess I owe a lot to my older brother for convincing me to chip in and buy a guitar with him all those years back,” he said.

Bundy is a fan of 60s and 70s music including Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and the Beatles. He especially liked guitarists Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, David Gilmore and others who he said inspired him with their creativity.

“But once I got into the acoustic guitar and fingerpicking, then people like Phil Keaggy and Micheal Hedges became big inspirations,” he said.

The musician realized he could do more with his guitar when he put down his pick.

“Once I ditched my guitar pick and started playing guitar with all five of my fingers, I realized I could do a whole lot more,” Bundy said.

People began to ask him to play small concerts in high school and then videos began to show up on the Internet. Word soon began to spread around the United States and beyond and after completing his master’s degree in civil engineering, he had so many requests to play concerts that he had to decide between his “safe, steady job” and a career in music.

“I chose music, and that is what I’ve been doing for 12 years now,” Bundy said.

The guitarist has played in 28 countries including South Korea, Italy, Zimbabwe and Guatemala and has sold more 110,000 albums on his record label, Honest Ninja Music. His You Tube video clips have been viewed over 36 million times. He has won numerous awards and shared the stage with notable artists including Brandi Carlisle, Judy Collins, Chris Hillman and David Knopfler.

This evening of music will honor and celebrate Travis College Hill’s Listing on the National Register of Historic Places.”

The concert will be at the First Presbyterian Church at 930 W. Avenue B in downtown Garland at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The celebration will continue Saturday, April 22 with the annual Historic Home Tour and unveiling of the National Register of Historic Places marker for Travis College Hill.

Concert tickets are $25 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-guitarist-trac…