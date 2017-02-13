Travis College Hill celebrates National Register Listing

Garland’s Travis College Hill Historic District will celebrate its listing on the National Register of Historic Places with a ceremony and its third tour of historic homes on Saturday, April 22. The event is held in conjunction with the city of Garland’s annual Heritage Celebration on that date.

The vintage addition, situated on South 11th St. between Avenues B and D, will unveil a plaque commemorating its inclusion by the National Parks Service on the nation’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation. The ceremony for the unveiling will occur at 2 p.m. in front of the addition’s Texas Historical Marker at 317 South 11th St.

Travis College Hill, platted in 1913, is a two-block area near historic downtown Garland on the 300-400 blocks of South 11th . It represents an extant enclave of Craftsman-influenced bungalows. Several dwellings were built in the 1910s and 1920s.

Some of the historic homes on the street will again be open to the public for touring between noon and 4 p.m.

Guests can visit a “Tell Your Own Story” tent, at which time they can share with a small audience about their own growing-up neighborhoods and homes from their past of which they have special memories.

Cost for the home tour/celebration is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 through 12 and children under 3 free. Proceeds benefit the Garland Area Habitat for Humanity, Running 4 Clean Water, Friedrich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) and Friends of Garland’s Historic Magic 11th Street. Tickets may be purchased at the event.

On Friday evening, April 21, preceding the home tour and celebration, a pre-celebration concert, “An Evening of Music with Artist Trace Bundy Honoring Travis College Hill’s Listing on the National Register of Historic Places,” will be held at Garland’s First Presbyterian Church. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Bundy is an internationally acclaimed finger-style guitarist who performed in Garland with Sungha Jung Nov. 15 at the Granville Arts Center.

First Presbyterian Church, 920 W. Avenue B, is a neighbor to the Travis College Hill Historic District.

Concert tickets costing $25 will be available through eventbrite.com

Travis College Hill’s listing represents the first time any Garland entity has been on the National Register of Historic Places. A state board of the Texas Historical Commission has advanced the Garland Downtown Historic District’s nomination to the National Park Service.