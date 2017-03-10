Travis College Hill’s National Register listing official

It’s now official—Garland’s Travis College Hill Historic District has achieved its official listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Garland district, with 11th Street at its heart, received word this week from the National Park Service that its name now appears on this prestigious federal list of the nation’s properties deemed worthy of preservation. This is the first-ever such listing for Garland.

The State Board of Review, meeting in Alpine, approved the nomination in September and in January sent it to the National Park Service for final approval.

The listing is honorary and imposes no restrictions on property owners.

Here is a link to the listing: Weekly List – National Register of Historic Places Official Website–Part of the National Park Service

Travis College Hill consists of a two-block area in historic downtown Garland on the 300-400 blocks of South 11th Street between Avenues B and D. The area was platted in 1913 and represents an intact enclave of Craftsman-influenced bungalows. Several dwellings were built in the 1910s and 1920s,

Travis College Hill was included on the National Park Service’s weekly list of actions taken on properties 2/16/2017 through 3/2/2017. Other properties in Texas were Reinbolt Hall at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio; The Wedgewood in Castle Hills; the Jose Antonio Navarro House Complex; the Farmersville Commercial Historic District; the Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias in Dallas; First Shot Monuments Historic District in Gonzales County; the Jennings-Vickery Historic District; and the Dr. James Dickey House in Williamson County.

Travis College Hill will celebrate the unveiling of its National Register of Historic Places bronze plaque during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. A tour of four historic homes will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on 11th Street. This is in conjunction with the city’s Heritage Celebration being observed on that date.

Tickets for the $10 admission are available at the tour. Beneficiaries are the Garland Area Habitat for Humanity, Running 4 Clean Water, Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance and Friends of Garland’s Historic Magic 11th Street.

A state board of the Texas Historical Commission has advanced the Garland Downtown Historic District’s nomination for its own listing to the National Park Service.