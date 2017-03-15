Tree planting, giveaway event

On Saturday, March 11, Garland Mayor Pro Tem Scott LeMay and District 2 Council Member Anita Goebel, along with leadership from MetroTex Association of Realtors®, the fourth largest realtor association in the U.S., celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary. The group, which has a deep commitment to the community, helps people find homes across North Texas. The celebration included a tree planting ceremony and tree giveaway in K.H. Embree Park.

During the event, which was in partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, 20 new trees were planted in K.H. Embree Park and more than 100 trees were distributed to the public to celebrate MetroTex’s anniversary and to encourage the public to have a lasting impact on their community.

“MetroTex lives and breathes the DFW community, and it’s been our privilege to help thousands of people plant roots in Garland and across North Texas over the past 100 years,” said MetroTex CEO Rich Thomas. “It’s only fitting that we show our commitment and gratitude to Garland by helping bring greenery and cleaner air to KH Embree Park and to the yards of neighbors and friends.”

Mayor Pro Tem Scott LeMay expressed gratitude to the organization on behalf of the city of Garland.

“We want to thank MetroTex for their commitment,” he said. “Our parks are how we get away and get outside with our family and the kids that are playing here today will benefit from these trees when they have kids.”

About the MetroTex Association of REALTORS®: Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017, MetroTex represents more than 18,000 real estate professionals involved in all aspects of the real estate industry and is the fourth largest realtor association in the U.S. MetroTex represents the entire North Texas region as the area’s largest REALTOR association and is an advocate for the real estate industry, the real estate professional and private property rights.