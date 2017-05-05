Military training completed by Trent Steele

U.S. Air Force Airman Trent K. Steele graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Steele is the son of Jessica Steele and brother of Brooklyn R. Steele and Peyton M. Steele, all of Garland, and nephew of David A. Estefano of Rowlett. He is a 2014 graduate of Penn Foster School, Rowlett.

