Police suspect alcohol in traffic fatalities

On July 21, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Garland Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a person struck in the westbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near Jupiter Road.

When police officers arrived on-scene they discovered that a blue Mitsubishi Galant, occupied by driver Mikayla Prince, 20, of Van Buren, Arkansas and a passenger, was traveling westbound in the HOV lane when it lost control, collided into to the left barrier wall and became disabled. The female driver and male occupant exited and stood near the vehicle in the main lanes of traffic.

James Fofanah, a 20-year-old good Samaritan from Dallas, parked on the right shoulder and walked across the lanes of traffic toward the Mitsubishi.

At that time, a green Toyota Camry that was traveling in the HOV lane struck the female driver who was standing outside of the Mitsubishi, crashed into the Mitsubishi, which then struck the good Samaritan. The male occupant of the Mitsubishi was not struck.

The Toyota stopped on the shoulder where it caught on fire. The driver of the Toyota, later identified as 23-year-old Ashlynn Hurley of Rockwall, was able to exit the vehicle. Hurley, who sustained minor injuries, was transported to the hospital.

Prince and Fofanah died at the scene.

The investigation lead police officers to believe that Hurley was intoxicated. She was released from the hospital, arrested and transported to the Garland jail.

Hurley is charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter.