635 improvements public hearing scheduled

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to reconstruct and widen IH 635 from US 75 to IH 30 in Dallas County. Pursuant to Texas Administrative Code, Title 43, Part 1, Chapter 2, Subchapter E, §2.107 and Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Chapter I, Subchapter H, §771.111 and Title 40, Chapter V, §1506, this notice advises the public that TxDOT will be conducting a public hearing on the proposed project. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Highland Oaks Church of Christ, 10805 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas. Displays will be available for viewing at 5 p.m. with the formal hearing starting at 6 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is to present planned improvements and receive public comment on proposed project.

The proposed project includes reconstruction and widening on 11.2 miles of IH 635 from US 75 to IH 30 and improvements on 2.1 miles of IH 30 from west of Gus Thomasson Road to east of Galloway Avenue in the cities of Dallas, Garland and Mesquite in Dallas County. The purpose of the proposed project is to improve mobility and safety within the IH 635 corridor, accommodate dedicated tolled-managed/express lanes, and improve access to existing roadway connections. On IH 635, the proposed improvements from east of US 75 to Royal Lane/Miller Road would include constructing five 12-foot-wide general-purpose lanes in each direction, two 12-foot-wide tolled-managed lanes in each direction, and two to three frontage road lanes in each direction. From near Royal Lane/Miller Road to La Prada Drive, the proposed project would provide five general-purpose lanes in each direction, two non-tolled express lanes in each direction, and two to three frontage road lanes in each direction. From La Prada Drive to south of IH 30, the project would reconstruct IH 635 to provide lane balance transitions between the general purpose lanes, proposed express lanes, and the IH 635/IH 30 interchange. On IH 30, proposed improvements would include constructing three to four 12-foot-wide general purpose lanes and two to three lane frontage roads in each direction. Auxiliary lanes along IH 635 and IH 30 would be constructed as needed to accommodate traffic demand volumes associated with ramp movements. To improve other modes of transportation, continuous sidewalks would be provided along the proposed IH 635 and IH 30 frontage roads. Additionally, the proposed project includes construction of multiple noise barriers located along the project corridor, where feasible.

The existing IH 635 right-of-way width ranges from 330 to 884 feet and the proposed ROW width ranges from 331 to 892 feet. The existing IH 30 ROW width ranges from 300 to 1,060 feet and proposed ROW width ranges from 330 to 1,085 feet. The proposed project would displace six multi-family residential structures, 10 commercial structures, and two canopies located on commercial properties. No single-family residences would be displaced as a result of the proposed project. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program, benefits and services for displacees, as well as information about tentative schedules for ROW acquisition and construction can be obtained from TxDOT district office at the address listed below. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses.

The proposed project includes work within a FEMA designated 100-year floodplain. The hydraulic design for this project would be in accordance with current FHWA and TxDOT design policies. Approximately 0.02 acre of wetlands associated with Waters of the United States would be permanently filled and authorized under a USACE Section 404 Nationwide Permit 14.

Any environmental documentation or studies, maps showing the project location, design, and other information regarding the project are on file and available for inspection Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Dallas District Office 4777 East Highway 80 in Mesquite and online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com under Upcoming Public Hearing/Meeting. Information is also available for inspection at the Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., Room 6BS in Dallas; Garland Main Street Municipal Building, 800 Main Street, Third Floor – Engineering Department, in Garland; and Mesquite Municipal Center, 1515 North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite. Information will also be available for inspection at the hearing. Verbal and written comments from the public are requested and may be presented at the hearing or submitted in person or by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District Office. Comments must be received on or before Wednesday, Feb. 15 to be part of official hearing record.

The hearing will be conducted in English. Persons interested in attending the hearing who have special communication or accommodation needs, such as the need for an interpreter, are encouraged to contact the TxDOT Dallas District Public Information Office at 214-320-4480. Requests should be made at least two days prior to the hearing. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or hearing, contact TxDOT Project Manager, Mr. Stephen Endres, P.E. at 214-320-4469 or stephen.endres@txdot.gov.

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 16, 2014, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT.