Vial student’s theme submission in running for national contest

Eleven-year-old Chloe Grammer’s creativity is being acknowledged on a national level. The Classical Center at Vial Elementary School fifth-grader’s suggestion is one of just five that Texas PTA submitted for the National PTA Reflections theme search contest.

“With over 600 theme suggestions, you all made it very difficult for us to decide on the five themes Texas is allowed to send to National PTA,” states the organization’s website. “National PTA will select one exceptional theme from the nationwide search to inspire creativity for the 2019-20 PTA Reflections program.”

Grammer’s theme submission, #loveyourneighbor, not only embodies the compassionate nature of the Garland ISD community. Her proposal is also relatable and inspiring.

“Theme Search judges look for a focused and clear theme promoting PTA Values that are appropriate for all grades and applicable to all arts categories,” said Texas PTA Programs Manager Carrie Mays. “We think that Chloe’s theme suggestion fits that criteria perfectly.”

National-level judging took place in December. The winning entry will receive $100 and be announced by National PTA in June.

For more information on the Reflections contest, visit the art program’s website.