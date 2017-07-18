Volunteer opportunity available with Code Cares

Did you know that the cIty of Garland’s Code Compliance Department has an award-winning community outreach program?

Building on a concept introduced by Os Rodriguez, Property Inspection program manager, the department created Code Cares in 2006 to help Garland residents who need assistance keeping their property up to city standards. Often city inspectors interact with community residents who are elderly, disabled or financially challenged and need help with landscaping, tree trimming and minor interior and exterior home repairs. The Code Cares program provides this help.

When Code Compliance created the program, the inspectors donated most of the time and equipment needed for these projects themselves. While much of that work now has been taken over by volunteers, more volunteers are always needed! Volunteering is easy—each individual can choose their project and a date and time that is convenient for them.

The success of the program led to an Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal League and the Ed Davis Award from Keep Texas Beautiful. The program was also recognized with a proclamation from State Representative Angie Chen Button.

According to the city’s website, everyone in the Code Compliance Department believes in the the program program and many employees volunteer their time on weekends to mow, prune, cut trees, repair fences, paint and remove trash for Garland residents who qualify for the assistance.

As the program has grown in popularity, several churches, civic organizations and individual volunteers have worked alongside the city’s inspectors to improve the community and help their neighbors.

If you would like to volunteer with Code Cares, contact Os Rodriguez at ORodrigu@GarlandTX.gov or 972-485-6240.