Calling all voters, exercise your right

Voter turnout for local elections, races for mayor, city council and school board, is traditionally low, yet just as important, if not more, as state and federal elections. Everything that happens in this country begins with decisions made at the local level. Voters have the power to help make decisions that will bring positive change. Or they can choose to ignore what happens as negative change occurs.

Voting is described as a right, a privilege, a responsibility or an opportunity. It is all of these.

Expressing opinions at the polls is a right given to Americans by those many brave people who sacrificed their lives, mothers who sacrificed their sons and daughters, wives who sacrificed their husbands and children who sacrificed their dads. The sacrifices were made so that Americans could live in a democracy, enjoy freedom and have a voice in how our cities, school districts, states and country are run. Not caring enough to vote is not only disrespectful to those who have given so much, it is lazy and uncaring.

People in the U.S. live an enviable life filled with privileges. Some take it for granted and some express gratitude daily. They can say whatever they please, believe whatever they believe, criticize elected officials, the military, religions and traditions, with no repercussions. Every day freedom of speech allows protests against something or someone, however important or insignificant, in which Americans can take part freely. Freedom of the press provides a constant barrage of news, freely shared, whether true or false, correct or incorrect. Watching the television news brings this point home as we see protesters in many other countries arrested, imprisoned or worse.

Whether a citizen wishes to accept the responsibility of voting, which is even an option and not a requirement, is another freedom enjoyed in this country. However, voting is a responsibility. People owe it to their families, friends, employers, employees, co-workers and neighbors to help initiate positive change.

Although Americans are not responsible for each other, they are responsible to each other and it is every citizen’s duty to do his/her part. Americans who understand the true concept of democracy know that it is based on equality and the protection of the rights of every American.

With the responsibility of voting comes the need for research. To make informed choices, voters must learn what candidates stand for and choose the one that best represents their opinions. If a person goes to the polls uninformed, a true vote doesn’t get cast. A regurgitation of what they’ve heard someone else say is cast instead.

Voting provides an opportunity for everyone to work to bring about change as they see fit, not changes that are desired by others and not changes with which they do not agree. Voters should express their own opinions and calls for change and what that change should look like.

Voters also have a unique opportunity to vote for change for those who can’t speak for themselves such as children and those who are unable to vote, to affect significant changes in their lives.

The right, privilege, responsibility and opportunity to vote has been expressed many ways throughout history and the descriptions are long past originality. But the one fact heard most often is that “one must earn the right to complain.” Unless a vote was cast by the complainer, he/she is out of order.

“The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men.” ~ Lyndon B. Johnson, 36th United States President