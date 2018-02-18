Voters to consider charter amendments

In 2017, the Garland City Council appointed a Charter Review Committee to review the City Charter. The council members’ appointees are listed below:

Council Member David Gibbons – Scott Roberts

Council Member Anita Goebel – Elva Gutierrez

Council Member Jerry Nickerson – Patricia Anthony

Council Member B.J. Williams – Dale Long

Council Member Rich Aubin – Laura Perkins-Cox

Council Member Robert Vera – Doug Williams

Council Member Scott LeMay – Joe Thomas

Council Member Robert J. Smith – John McDonald

Mayor Douglas Athas – Mike Rose

The committee members invested numerous hours studying the charter and discussing possible changes to present to council. The proposed changes were originally broken down into three groups: High priority, legal and minor modifications. The high priority items are those that were brought forth by the committee and council members. Legal items are primarily items suggested by the city attorney that need to be modified to bring the charter in line with Texas law. Minor modifications primarily include wording and small changes.

Making changes to the charter requires a citizens’ vote and the charter can only be changed every other year.

A few of the items that sparked the most conversation, and sometimes spirited debate, were issues related to changing the procedure of replacing council members during unexpired terms, length of terms for council members’ committee appointees and mayoral and council salaries. Other issues included council recall procedures, candidate petition requirements, required number of petition signatures and verification process of the signatures.

The mayor and council have spent many hours discussing which changes should be presented to the voters in the May election. They also provided several opportunities for input from the community.

The decision will now be up to the voters. Charter changes affect the way the city conducts business making this an important election. Please take the time to look at the proposed changes and make a decision how you will vote on each item.

Click here to see the proposed Charter Amendment Ordinance and to view presentations and council discussions.