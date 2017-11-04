Week 10: Garland ISD HS football
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com and Joe Diehl, www.jbdphotos.com.
With only one week left in regular season play, one Garland ISD high school football team remains unbeaten – the Sachse Mustangs.
Mustangs get win over Rangers
With a 9-0 record, the Sachse Mustangs defeated the Naaman Forest Rangers (7-2) Thursday, Nov. 2, at Garland’s Williams Stadium by a score of 27-7.
The Mustangs scored first when quarterback Jalen Mayden took the ball in for a touchdown on a 1-yard run. Christian Cole added two TDs to the SHS score when he went into the end zone on 4- and 66-yard runs. Drue Jackson scored on a 15-yard pass from Mayden.
Cole ran the ball 16 times for 190 yards and Mayden ended the night at 7-10 for 104 passing yards. Jackson caught three Mayden passes for 84 yards.
The Sachse HS coaches picked Cole as offensive MVP for the game and Tyler Lacy and Isaiah
Humphries as defensive MVPs.
The NFHS score came in the second quarter on a 19-yard run by Ty-Reek James who had 27 carries for 182 yards.
Raiders defeat Owls
The North Garland Raiders (3-7) got a 21-14 win over the Garland Owls (2-7) Friday, Nov. 3, at Williams Stadium.
The Owls went to the locker room ahead 14-7 at halftime, but the Raiders scored two more unanswered TDs in the second half.
Ralphel Ellis score on a 21-yard pass from NGHS quarterback Jon Aguilera in the second quarter. In the fourth, Jason Luper caught a 46-yard Aguilera throw for a score and Trae Taylor scored on a 29-yard run.
Aguilera ended the night at 14-23 for 166 yards and Taylor carried the ball 14 times for 82 yards.
Austin Clemons scored for the Owls in the first quarter on a 6-yard run and Devonte Duncan had a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter. Sheldrick Davis carried the ball 12 times for 88 yards on the night.
Eagles win in close match with Patriots
After several lead changes and lots of nail biting, the Rowlett Eagles (5-4) pulled out a win over the Lakeview Centennial Patriots (4-5) at Homer B. Johnson Stadium Friday, Nov. 3. The score was 46-42.
The Eagles struck first on a 4-yard run by Chauncey Amos to make the score 7-0. Monyae Lang soon scored again for RHS on a 3-yard run and the score was 14-0.
The Patriots then got into the game when Jaylen Jones scored on a short run making the score Rowlett 14-Lakeview 7. But less than two minutes later, Amos had another TD for Rowlett on a 52-yard rush to bring the score to 21-7.
The Patriots then went on a three-score campaign getting TDs on 25-, 40- and 2-yard runs to bring the score to RHS-21 – LCHS-28 near the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles tied it up 28-28 when Bobby Chappel scored on a 9-yard pass from quarterback Preston Weeks, but the tie was short-lived as Maurico Sneed scored for the Patriots less than a minute later on a 35-yard run.
Ian Ellis added an RHS 27-yard field goal to make the score RHS-31 – LCHS-35 at the end of the third quarter.
LCHS added to their lead near the beginning of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Te-Darius Herford to bring the score to RHS-31 – LCHS-42. But the Eagles scored two unanswered TDs, one on a pass from Chase Toupal to Christian Hooker and the other on a 26-yard run by Lang, to get the 46-42 win.
Lang rushed 12 times for 143 yards and Weeks ended the night at 18-32 with 205 yards. Quarterback Chase Toupal was 6-7 with 59 yards. Dakota Gilley caught 10 passes for 95 yards.
Sneed carried the ball 14 times for the Patriots and collected 120 yards. Herford rushed for 93 yards on the game.