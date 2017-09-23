Week 4: GISD HS football scores
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com
Results from week four of the high school season are below. This week marked the end of non-district play.
NFHS gets win over Sherman HS
The Naaman Forest Rangers (4-0) got a 28-6 victory over Sherman HS Thursday, Sept. 21. The first Rangers’ score was on a 16-yard interception return by Hiram Lawrence in the first quarter. Later in the first, K’mari Dennis scored on a 21-yard pass reception from quarterback Thomas Gutierrez. Dennis scored again in the second quarter on a 4-yard pass from Gutierrez and Ty-Reek James had a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. James rushed for 93 yards on the game.
Frisco Liberty HS defeats Colonels
The South Garland Colonels (1-3) lost to Frisco Liberty High School by score of 55-20 Thursday, Sept. 21. Jaquarion Turner scored all of the Colonels’ points. In the second quarter, he got a TD on a 64-yard run and in the third, scored on a 3-yard run. In the fourth quarter, he scored a 94-yard rushing touchdown. Turner finished the game with 23 attempts for 169 yards.
Sachse defeats Copperas Cove HS
The Sachse Mustangs (4-0) got a 35-7 win over Copperas Cove HS Friday, Sept. 22. In the first quarter, quarterback Jalen Mayden threw TD passes to Trent Dean (42 yards) and Derrick Rose (52 yards). In the second, Mayden scored on a 31-yard run. In the third quarter, Chris Washington scored on a 75-yard interception return and Myles Nash got a TD on an 8-yard pass reception from Mayden. Mayden finished the game at 10-20 for 174 yards. Christian Cole rushed for 96 yards.
NGHS suffers loss by Frisco Independence HS
The North Garland Raiders (1-3) lost to Frisco Independence HS Friday, Sept. 22. The score was 62-36. The Raiders’ first points came on a 38-yard field goal by Carlos Vides in the second quarter. A few minutes later, Nick Matthews caught a 2-yard TD pass from quarterback Jon Aguilera. With 1 ½ minutes left in the half, the Raiders scored again when Trae Taylor took the ball in on a 1-yard run. NGHS scored twice in the third quarter, first on a 46-yard pass reception by Jason Luper then on 2-yard catch by Jayden Jones. NGHS scored once in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Emmanuel Nwawuihe. Aguilera finished the game at an impressive 29-43 for 422 yards.
Rowlett Eagles lose to Keller Fossil Ridge
The Rowlett Eagles (1-3) were defeated by Keller Fossil Ridge by a score of 36-22 Friday, Sept. 22. Dakota Gilley scored in the first on a 10-yard pass from Preston Weeks and again in the third quarter on a 15-yard pass. Weeks scored on a 1-yard run and the Eagles’ defense got 2 points on a safety in the fourth quarter. Weeks collected 364 passing yards and ended the night at 35-53. Antonio Hull had eight catches for 110 yards.
Keller Central HS defeats Garland Owls
The Garland Owls (0-4) were defeated by Keller Central HS Friday, Sept. 22, by a final score of 17-3. Kicker Sheldrick Davis made a 33-yard field goal for the Owls’ only score. The Owls collected 261 yards on the game. Angel Garcia had 128 passing yards.
Lakeview Centennial Patriots get first win
The Lakeview Centennial Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season Friday, Sept. 22, with a 35-10 win over Frisco Centennial HS. Te’Darius Herford scored in the second quarter on a 3-yard run and Maurico Sneed scored in the second on a 5-yard run. Zikamein West also scored in the second on a 41-yard pass reception from quarterback Jarret Adams. In the fourth quarter, Adams took the ball in from the 4-yard line and Sneed added another score on an 8-yard run. Adams had an impressive night, finishing at 11-14 for 198 yards. Sneed rushed for 93 yards. West put together 96 yards in pass receptions.