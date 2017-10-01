Week 5: HS football; district play begins
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com
This week marked the beginning of district play with one Thursday night game and two Friday night contests. The Sachse Mustangs had a bye week.
Lakeview Centennial defeats South Garland
The Lakeview Centennial Patriots (2-3, 1-0) won their first district game with a 48-22 win over the South Garland Colonels (1-4, 0-1) Thursday, Sept. 28, at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Te’Darius Herford started the Patriots’ scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and scored again in the second quarter on a 5-yard run.
The kick return team added a touchdown to the point total when Dejuan Jeffery returned a punt for a score in the second quarter.
Tremayne Porter got two LCHS touchdowns on 7- and 37-yard passes from quarterback Jaylen Jones. Kamar Wheaton, who ran the ball six times for 117 yards on the game, scored in both the third and fourth quarters on 17- and 66-yard runs. Jones completed six of seven pass attempts for 120 yards.
Jaquarion Turner scored three times for the Colonels. One score came on a run in the third with the other two in the fourth quarter. The Colonels also added a couple of two-point conversions. Turner rushed for 147 yards on the game.
Rangers get win over Owls
The Naaman Forest Rangers (5-0, 1-0) got a 49-0 victory over the Garland Owls (0-5, 0-1) Friday, Sept. 29, at Williams Stadium. Nico Ezidor started the Rangers’ scoring with a 2-yard run. Ty’Reek James added a TD on a 5-yard in the second. The defense scored for NFHS in the second quarter when Jourdan Boze intercepted the ball and ran it 26 yards for a TD. At the end of the first half, the Rangers increased their lead to 28-0 with a 6-yard run by Jaylon Dickerson.
In the third quarter, Lemuel Adams got a touchdown on a 6-yard run and in the fourth quarter, Boze added another TD on a 25-yard run. Nicolas Negron scored also scored in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run.
The Rangers rushed for 368 yards on the game with Ty’Reek James accounting for 164 of those yards.
The Owls were not able to score against the Rangers’ defense.
Eagles defeat Raiders
The Rowlett Eagles (2-3, 1-0) defeated the North Garland Raiders (1-4, 0-1) by a score of 42-17 Friday, Sept. 29, at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. The Eagles put together 530 total yards in their first district contest.. Jerry Evans scored twice for RHS on 64- and 26-yard passes from quarterback Preston Weeks. Chauncey Adams also caught a Weeks throw (16-yarder) for a TD. Weeks also connected with Antonio Hull on 10-and 6-yard passes for touchdowns.
Weeks also scored a 9-yard rushing TD. He finished the game at 16-36 with an impressive 345 yards. Evans had four catches for 159 yards.
The Raiders scored in the first quarter on a 44-yard pass to Jason Luper from Jon Aguilera and Carlos Vides added a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Emmanuel Nwawuihe scored a touchdown on a 39-yard run in the fourth.
Aguilera completed 21 of 46 pass attempts for 231 yards. Luper caught six passes for 93 yards.