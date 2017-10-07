Week 6: HS football; two teams undefeated
Week six of the high school football season ended with the Sachse Mustangs and the Naaman Forest Rangers still undefeated.
SHS defeats LCHS
The Sachse Mustangs (5-0) got a 49-19 victory over the Lakeview Centennial Patriots (2-4). The Mustangs scored two touchdowns and a safety in the first quarter. The TDs were on a 6-yard run by Christian Cole and a 2-yard pass from Jalen Mayden to Derrick Rose. Tyler Lacey made the tackle in the end zone for the safety.
Matthew Carter scored in the third quarter on a 48-yard rush. Mayden added another first half TD on a 1-yard run.
Cole scored another TD in the third on a 23-yard run and Mayden had an 86-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The defense added another score in the fourth when Micah Buchanan ran the ball in on an 80-yard fumble return.
Cole rushed for 179 yards. Mayden, the coaching staff’s pick for Offensive MVP, collected 151 rushing yards.
The coaching staff’s pick for Defensive MVP was Micah Buchanan who had four solo tackles and two assists and two fumble recoveries with one returned for a TD.
The Patriots scored their first points on a 24-yard field goal by Darien Osono in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Kamar Wheaton added a touchdown on a 6-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Maurico Sneed caug
ht a 16-yard pass from quarterback Jaylen Jones for a TD. The quarterback finished the game at 12-25 with 154 yards.
Richard Jones made a tackle in the end zone to add a safety in the fourth quarter.
NFHS gets win over NGHS
The Naaman Forest Rangers (6-0) defeated the North Garland Raiders (1-5) by a score of 35-14. The Rangers scored 21 of their points in the first quarter with a 13-yard run by Francisco Castillo, a 1-yard run by Nico Ezidor and a 1-yard run by Lemuel Adams.
Ty’Reek James scored twice in the fourth quarter, first on a 5-yard run then on a 50-yard kickoff return.
Quarterback Thomas Gutierrez finished the game at 6-12 for 86 yards. Ty’Reek James rushed for 100 yards.
Jason Luper scored both of the NGHS touchdowns. The first came on a 25-yard pass from quarterback
Jon Aguilera and the second was on a 71-yard pass.
Aguilera finished the game at 11-29 with 169 yards. Jason Luper put together 114 receiving yards.
GHS defeats SGHS
Garland High School (1-5) got this season’s first win over South Garland High School (1-5). The score was 34-27.
The first half was all Colonels with Jaquarion Turner scoring on
5- and 10-yard rushes to bring the score at the end of the first half to 13-0.
The Owls heated up after halftime when Jaron Holcomb had an 80-yard kick return for a score and Austin Clemons got a TD on an 11-yard run. They also added two safeties in the third.
Clemons scored again in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run and Trenton Smith added the last score of the game on a 28-yard run.
Turner scored twice more for the Colonels in the second half, first on a 29-yard rush in the third quarter and on a 3-yard run in the fourth.