Week 9: GISD HS football
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com and Joe Diehl, www.jbdphotos.com.
Week nine of GISD’s high school football season is in the books with another win for the Sachse Mustangs. The Rowlett Eagles came close to handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season but SHS pulled out a win at the end of the game.
Rangers get win over Colonels
The Naaman Forest Rangers (7-1) got a 53-6 win over the South Garland Colonels (1-8) Friday, Oct. 27, at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Ty’Reek James, Donavon Lee, Jason Iheme and Daviciea McCartney scored in the first quarter for the Rangers. James had a 1-yard TD run and Lee scored on a 23-yard run. Iheme returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a score and McCartney had scored on a 47-yard punt return.
In the second, Thomas Gutierrez had a 1-yard TD run and Jourdan Boze scored on a 4-yard run.
James scored again in the third on a 15-yard run and Iheme scored two on a safety when he tackled the ball carrier in the end zone.
Francisco Castillo added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lee carried the ball twice for the Rangers for 62 yards.
Jaquarion Turner scored for the Colonels in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard run. Turner carried the ball 23 times for 140 yards.
Mustangs eke out win over Eagles
The Sachse Mustangs (8-0) pulled out a last-minute win over the Rowlett Eagles (4-4) Friday, Oct. 27, at Williams Stadium. A plea for competition in a recent recording by a few of the SHS players was answered by the Eagles as they gave the Mustangs a run for their money. The lead passed back and forth several times with RHS having a 14-point advantage in the third quarter. With less a minute left in the game, the score was tied at 35 and it looked like overtime was inevitable, but the Mustangs scored with half a minute left in the game for the win.
Christian Cole scored twice for the Mustangs. In the first quarter, he caught a 53-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Mayden for a TD, then on a 13-yard run in the second quarter.
Matthew Carter also scored in the second when he returned a kickoff 97-yards for a touchdown.
The fourth quarter was all Mustangs with Mayden scoring twice on 21- and 11-yard runs and Myles Nash caught an 87-yard Mayden pass for a score.
Mayden ended the game at 10-23 with 239 passing yards along with 129 rushing yards. Nash caught two passes for 91 yards.
The Eagles’ quarterback Preston Weeks scored first on a 3-yard run and two minutes later, completed a 5-yard pass to Dakota Gilley for a touchdown.
RHS scored three times in the third quarter. Weeks got a TD on a 1-yard run and found Gilley again on a 44-yard pass for a score. Weeks also connected with Antonio Hull on a 26-yard pass for a touchdown.
Weeks passed for an impressive 276 yards. Gilley had eight catches for 118 yards.
LCHS defeats NGHS
The Lakeview Centennial Patriots (4-4) got a 28-17 win over the North Garland Raiders (2-7) Thursday, Oct. 26, at Garland’s Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The first Patriots’ score came in the first quarter on a 46-yard pass from quarterback Jaylen Jones to Tremayne Porter.
In the second quarter, Maurico Sneed scored on a 15-yard rush and the defense added a TD when Cameron Waddleton returned an interception 35 yards.
Jones got a score for the Patriots in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run.
Jones finished the game at 8-16 with 109 yards. Sneed carried the ball six times for 82 yards.
The Raiders scored twice in the first quarter, first on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Jon Aguilera to Camron Barrett, then Carlos Vides added three points on a 24-yard field goal.
Jason Luper caught a 10-yard Aguilera pass in the third quarter for a touchdown.
Aguilera ended the game at 12-27 with 155 yards.