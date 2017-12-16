Women’s XIX Society gives grant to Jonathan’s Place

On Dec. 5 at Times Ten Cellars, Dallas Women’s Foundation’s XIX Society members gathered for their annual holiday party and to present a $30,000 check to Jonathan’s Place, whose mission is to provide safe places, loving homes and promising futures for abused and neglected children, teens and young adults.

The XIX Society—named for Dallas Women’s Foundation’s 19 founders—is the Foundation’s annual giving society for women and men of all backgrounds who are passionate about the Foundation’s mission and want to support concrete solutions to improve the lives of women and girls. XIX Society members have the opportunity to hear about important topics and issues facing women and girls at quarterly breakfast club meetings, attend the Foundation’s signature women’s philanthropy education workshops, and join together for bus tours to visit Foundation grantees. A special benefit of being a member is the ability to vote on which organization receives the XIX Society grant each year.

Wendy Messmann, XIX Society steering committee co-chair, said, “We have had a remarkable year with incredible growth in our service and philanthropy for women and girls. We have all played a role in making a difference through our collective impact as XIX Society members, so thank you for your support.”

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Foundation president and CEO, thanked Wendy for her leadership and members for their partnership. She also announced that Bonner Allen, a Foundation board member, will co-chair the XIX Society steering committee in 2018.

Dawson Thompson added, “Thanks to the passion and generosity of XIX Society members, Jonathan’s Place is receiving this grant, in support of its residential therapeutic program that provides a safe home, mental health services, counseling and academic support to girls who have endured abuse and neglect.”

Melanie Carroll, Jonathan’s Place chief development officer, gave the history of Jonathan’s Place and thanked the XIX Society and Dallas Women’s Foundation for the generous grant. She told how the funds will help sustain the residential program and provided examples of young women who have benefited from the therapeutic

environment, and are now living independently and thriving.

To learn more about the XIX Society, visit https://www.dallaswomensfdn.org/2016/get-involved/xix-society.

About Dallas Women’s Foundation: Dallas Women’s Foundation is the largest regional women’s fund in the world. With the support of its donors, the Foundation unlocks resources to advance women’s economic security and women’s leadership through research, grantmaking and advocacy. The Foundation’s work improves education and quality of life, gives voice to issues affecting women and girls, and cultivates women leaders for the future. The Foundation was built on the belief that when you invest in a woman, there is a ripple effect that benefits her family, her community and her world. Dallas Women’s Foundation has researched, funded and demonstrated the ripple effect since 1985, granting more than $37.6 million since inception and over $4.5 million annually to help create opportunities and solve issues for women and girls. For more information, visit www.DallasWomensFdn.org, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.