Just Say YES – Youth Equipped to Succeed sponsors Garland Chamber luncheon

Just Say YES – Youth Equipped to Succeed, an educational nonprofit providing impactful student assemblies and peer-to-peer mentoring programs, sponsored the Garland Chamber of Commerce February Luncheon Monday, Feb. 27 at the Granville Arts Center. Just Say YES Founder and President Dan Bailey spoke with chamber members about the organization’s involvement within Garland ISD and how its programs are positively impacting the future leaders of the city.

“We have given programs in 39 states and in every district within the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex,” said Bailey. “Over the last seven years in Garland ISD alone, Just Say YES has empowered over 60,000 students in 51 schools to say YES to their dreams and goals and no to destructive choices. Our vision is to continue investing in this district; however, we do need your help.”

Just Say YES programs are exclusively funded by donors, private foundations and companies; no funding is provided by the government. Bailey explained how local businesses can get involved by either sponsoring a school or underwriting an assembly program.

“Just Say YES has raised more than $200,000 to fund programs in Garland ISD, and we are looking for partners to continue investing in these students” said Bailey. “We strongly believe that a connected student is a protected student, and you just might be that connection.”

The luncheon proceeded with the State of the City address by Garland Mayor Douglas Athas.

To sponsor a Garland ISD school or underwrite an assembly program, contact Director of Development Marissa Leach at mleach@justsayyes.org or 972-437-0002.